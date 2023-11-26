9 Best Bollywood Historical movies to relive the past: Jodhaa Akbar, Bajirao Mastani to Kesari

In this article, we present a curated list of 10 must-watch Bollywood historical movies, including Jodhaa Akbar, Asoka, Parmanu, and The Ghazi Attack. This selection caters to viewers of all kinds. Join us on a cinematic journey through India's vibrant history, exploring the masterpieces skillfully woven by Bollywood over the years.

9 Best Indian Historical Movies that you must watch

1. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Running Time: 3 hours 33 min

3 hours 33 min IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: War / Romance

War / Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: K.P Saxena

K.P Saxena Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar stands as one of the finest Indian historical movies, presenting an epic romance inspired by the lives of the Mughal Emperor Akbar and his wife, Jodhaa Bai. With its extensive runtime, breathtaking visuals, exquisite costumes, and stellar performances, this is one of the best history-based movies Bollywood produced that truly embodies the essence of an epic.

2. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 min

2 hours 38 min IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action/ Romance

Action/ Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Bajirao Mastani, a cinematic masterpiece directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stands out as an epic historical romance within the realm of Hindi history movies. The narrative intricately weaves around Peshwa Bajirao of the Maratha Empire and his profound love for Mastani, the daughter of a Hindu ruler and a Muslim queen.

While Bajirao Mastani might take liberties with historical details, it compensates by delving deep into the emotional landscape. This history of India movie unfolds as a compelling tale of tragic love, where the essence of the narrative transcends historical constraints to resonate profoundly with matters of the heart.

3. Asoka (2001)

Advertisement

Running Time: 2 hours 56 min

2 hours 56 min IMDB Rating: 6.4 /10

6.4 /10 Movie Genre: Action / War

Action / War Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajith Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajith Kumar Director: Santosh Sivan

Santosh Sivan Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Emperor Ashoka's transformation from a formidable ruler to a devoted follower of Buddhism unfolds in Santosh Sivan's Asoka, a notable entry in the Bollywood historical movies list. While the film takes artistic liberties, it captivates with its epic scale, musical sequences, and Shah Rukh Khan's compelling performance. "Asoka" masterfully depicts the Mauryan Emperor's pivotal life shift after witnessing the devastation of the Kalinga War, resonating as a cinematic exploration of ancient Indian history.

4. The Ghazi Attack (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min

2 hours 3 min IMDB Rating: 7.5 /10

7.5 /10 Movie Genre: Action / War

Action / War Movie Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni

Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni Director: Sankalp Reddy

Sankalp Reddy Writer: Azad Alam, Gangaraju Gunnam

Azad Alam, Gangaraju Gunnam Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The Ghazi Attack stands as a compelling entry in Bollywood movies based on history, vividly portraying the valorous acts of Indian naval officers during the 1971 war. The film chronicles the sinking of Pakistan’s submarine, PNS Ghazi, off the Visakhapatnam coast. As the Indian Navy intercepts critical messages, a submarine led by Captain Ranvijay Singh, accompanied by Lt Commander Arjun Verma, engages in a fierce underwater battle.

5. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 min

2 hours 9 min IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Action

Thriller / Action Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani

John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani Director: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Abhishek Sharma, Sanyukhta Chawla, Shaikh

Saiwyn Quadras, Abhishek Sharma, Sanyukhta Chawla, Shaikh Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran vividly portrays the historic 1998 covert and successful nuclear test during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. This film, a notable addition to Bollywood movies based on history, delves into the challenges encountered during the discreet execution of India's inaugural nuclear test, under scrutiny from the CIA and Pakistani spy agencies. Definitely one of the best Indian historical movies that you must see!

Advertisement

6. Padmaavat (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 min

2 hours 44 min IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance / Action

Romance / Action Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Padmaavat is hands down one of the best historical movies Bollywood has ever made. The film is inspired by Malik Muhammad Jayasi's 1540 poem and boasts Bhansali's signature grand visual designs. While historians debate the existence of Queen Padmavati, the film's historical backdrop is anchored by confirmed figures.

7. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 min

2 hours 15 min IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: War / Action

War / Action Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma Director: Om Raut

Om Raut Writer : Prakash Kapadia

: Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is among the best Bollywood historical movies, immersing viewers in the 17th-century narrative of Tanaji's quest to reclaim the Kondhana fortress. The film skillfully portrays the historical events surrounding the transfer of control to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his trusted guard, Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

8. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Running Time: 2 hours 57 min

2 hours 57 min IMDB Rating: 8.1 /10

8.1 /10 Movie Genre: Romance / War

Romance / War Movie Star Cast: Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor

Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor Director: K. Asif

K. Asif Writer : Aman, Kamal Amrohi, K.Asif, Ehsan Rizvi, Wajahat Mirza

: Aman, Kamal Amrohi, K.Asif, Ehsan Rizvi, Wajahat Mirza Year of release: 1960

1960 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

One of the most celebrated old historical movies Bollywood ever made is Mughal-e-Azam. Released in 1960, this epic drama portrays the timeless legend of Mughal Prince Salim and his love affair with the courtesan Anarkali. Starring Dilip Kumar as Prince Salim, Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, and Madhubala as Anarkali, the film is a cinematic masterpiece.

Advertisement

9. Kesari (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 30 min

2 hours 30 min IMDB Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Movie Genre: Action / War

Action / War Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Writer : Anurag Singh, Girish Kohli

: Anurag Singh, Girish Kohli Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kesari firmly establishes itself among the best history-based Bollywood movies, focusing on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. This cinematic saga chronicles the remarkable valor of 21 Sikh warriors, led by Akshay Kumar's character, who bravely confront a formidable Pashtun invasion of 10,000. The film has garnered widespread praise for its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances, resonating strongly with the patriotic sentiments of the audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Bollywood movies based on true stories: From No One Killed Jessica, Airlift, Neerja to Super 30