Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana groove to Deewangi Deewangi at Aaradhya, AbRam's annual day; WATCH

Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event was filled with stars, with Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai gracing the occasion. Several photos and videos from the event made their way to social media, showcasing the celebrities enjoying the festivities. In one of the clips, SRK, Suhana, Aishwarya, and Abhishek were seen adding a Bollywood touch to the school celebration.

The video shows Shah Rukh Khan dancing to his iconic Om Shanti Om track Deewangi Deewangi alongside daughter Suhana Khan with school children, while AbRam and Aaradhya Bachchan join in on stage. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also spotted dancing together, capturing the attention of fans.

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One person wrote, "So good to see him enjoying." One comment read, "King of world SRK." One fan wrote, "He his Something Else Bro SRK."

Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan took center stage at their school's annual day event with a captivating Christmas-themed performance that quickly became the highlight of the occasion. Numerous pictures and videos from the performance made their way online. Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen clapping and smiling as they cheered on their daughter, while Shah Rukh Khan captured AbRam’s performance with a joyful expression.

In footage captured by the paparazzi, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted holding Aishwarya's hand, shielding her from the crowd. Many other stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput graced the annual day event.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to share the screen together in Sujoy Ghosh's action drama King. The film will also mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Abhishek will play the main antagonist in the movie.

Pinkvilla reported that filming for King will begin in January 2025 in Mumbai, followed by an extensive schedule in Europe. The makers have conducted several rounds of recce in Europe to identify unique locations that add scale to the film. Based on the current timeline, the makers aim for an Eid 2026 release.

