When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt Sonu Sood looked like her ‘Paa’ Amitabh Bachchan during Jodhaa Akbar's shoot

Sonu Sood's looks have often been compared with Amitabh Bachchan's look from the 70s by netizens. Recently, the actor revealed that even the megastar's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, once mentioned that he looks like Big B. He also shared details about his bond with the actress and her family.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Sonu Sood revealed an interesting anecdote from the sets of the period drama film Jodhaa Akbar. While shooting the film, he revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the female lead role of Queen Jodhaa and his sister on-screen, stopped between one scene and shared that she felt he looked like her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Sony recounted, "I remember ek hamara scene chal raha tha woh baat karte karte ruk gayi and said 'You remind me of paa' toh maine kaha yrr I know." (During one of our scenes, she suddenly stopped and said, 'You remind me of Paa.' I was taken aback and replied, 'I know!')

He praised the actress and mentioned she is a sweet person and even tied him rakhi. Sonu also mentioned she is an incredible co-star. In addition, he went on to reveal that he has a great bond with the whole Bachchan family.

Sood explained that he has worked with her husband Abhishek in films like Yuva and Happy New Year. At the same time, he had the honor of playing Amitabh Bachchan's son in Buddha Hoga Tera Baap. The Dabangg actor emphasized that they are wonderful people and he enjoyed working with all of them.

Jodhaa Akbar, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was released in 2008. It is based on the love story of a fiery Rajput princess who has to marry Mughal Emperor Akbar for political reasons. The film featured an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Poonam Sinha, Nikitin Dheer, and more.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Fateh, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is set to release on January 10, 2025. Its teaser is already out and promises a gripping watch to audiences.

ALSO READ: Fateh Teaser OUT: Sonu Sood goes on a vengeful rampage in his action-packed directorial debut; don’t miss Jacqueline Fernandez’ action avatar