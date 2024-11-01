Ajay Devgn led actioner Singham Again postponed in Singapore after facing trouble from censor board? Here's what we know

Bajirao Singham is back in cinemas as Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again will hit the screens on November 1, 2024. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, the highly-anticipated film draws inspiration from the Hindu epic, Ramayan. After the news of Singham Again being banned in Saudi Arabia, a new report claims that Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again has been postponed in Singapore after facing trouble from the Censor Board.

If Bollywood Hungama's new report is to be believed, Singham Again has been pushed by a week and is now expected to be released on November 7, 2024. As per sources, the release date of Ajay and Kareena's film has been delayed as the Censor Board's process was not completed on time.

According to the report, the source stated that the Singapore Censor Board is quite "strict" over film releases. "Singapore Censor Board is very strict and particular and has been known to behave this way. In the past as well, many films have suffered in a similar fashion," the source said.

Meanwhile, on October 30, 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again has been banned in Saudi Arabia over its portrayal of 'religious conflict'. Singham Again is clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on November 1.

Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead role of Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee's directorial. The upcoming horror comedy has also been banned in the Arab nation. This is due to homosexual references that have resulted in its ban by the Saudi government. Kartik is romantically paired with Triptii Dimri in it. Actresses Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan are playing key roles in the film.

Ajay Devgn is reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. Kareena Kapoor is cast as his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat who gets kidnapped and Bajirao saves her.

Singham Again is a sequel to Singham Returns (2014) which starred Ajay and Kareena as leads. Shetty's directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles. Arjun Kapoor is playing an antagonist in the film.

