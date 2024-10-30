BREAKING: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to not release in Saudi Arabia due to portrayal of 'religious conflict'; Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 banned over homosexual references

Diwali 2024 will witness the big clash of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. While Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is all set to roar in cinemas, Kartik Aaryan will entertain the audience as Rooh Baba in the horror comedy. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the major developments in both releases. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again will not be released in Saudi Arabia due to the portrayal of 'religious conflict'. Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is banned there over homosexual references in the film.

Ahead of their massive releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will not hit the screens in Saudi Arabia. As per our source, the release of Rohit Shetty's directorial is halted in the Arab nation over showcasing a 'religious conflict'. The source shared that Singham Again has been banned because of the Hindu-Muslim conflict in the film.

The source added that Kartik Aaryan's character in Anees Bazmee's directorial has references to homosexuality which has resulted in its ban by the Saudi government.

The trailer of Shetty's film Singham Again was unveiled on October 7, 2024, which hinted at its connection to the Hindu epic Ramayan. Two days later on October 9, the makers of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy released its trailer on YouTube.

Singham Again is the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe franchise and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). Ajay Devgn is reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham, a cop, Kareena Kapoor is cast as his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat, who gets kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor's character Danger Lanka.

It also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee's upcoming directorial stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The upcoming horror comedy is the third installment of its franchise. Kartik is paired with Triptii Dimri in the movie. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are playing key roles in it.

Both films will be released in India on November 1, 2024, and in other parts of the world except Saudi Arabia. Which movie are you planning to watch in theaters?

