Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor’s BTS video ft her gorgeous looks, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and more is our favorite Diwali gift

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing for the release of her movie Singham Again. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, October 31, 2024, the actress dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. She shared glimpses of her gorgeous looks as well as moments with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others. It is surely our favorite Diwali gift.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to treat fans with a BTS video from Singham Again ahead of the film’s release tomorrow, November 1. In the video, she was seen walking in swag with her style team. There were also some selfies of the actress with other crew members. Bebo was in her costumes from the film and a wound was also visible on her shoulder. Kareena even flaunted her beautiful pink and blue saree.

There were some memories of the shoot with other cast members. In one picture, Kareena shared a laugh with Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor. She happily posed for a photo with Ranveer Singh, who made a quirky expression. In another image, Kareena leaned on Akshay Kumar, who was in the middle of an action pose. There was also a group shot of Kareena, Ajay, Akshay, Ranveer, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Shetty.

Kareenas caption read, “Aali re Aali aata #Singham Chi Diwali Aali. #SinghamAgain See you tomorrow.” Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement for Singham Again. One person said, “Can't wait to watch it in the theatre,” while another appreciated Kareena’s looks, saying, “The OG bebo.” Many users wished her a happy Diwali and some left red hearts and fire emojis.

Singham Again is the next chapter in the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. The star cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

The action movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. The screenplay is written by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty. The film is all set to entertain the audience during the festive weekend.

