Akshay Kumar reunites with son Aarav on birthday, Twinkle Khanna drops beautiful PIC of the duo; netizens gush ‘a son's first hero'

As Akshay Kumar turned 57 on September 9, 2024, he flew with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and daughter, Nitara Kumar, for a birthday vacation, where they reunited with their son, Aarav Kumar, who lives abroad. To mark the occasion, Khanna shared a heartwarming reunion photo of the father and son on Instagram. Fans were quick to respond to the picture, with one commenting, "A son's first hero."

In the image, Kumar and Aarav are seen posing together, holding each other close against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. The Sarfira actor wore a stylish white linen shirt with baby pink shorts and a black cap, while Aarav opted for a blue shirt and black striped shorts. Twinkle captioned the post with heart emojis.

Fans were quick to chime into the comment section and shower love-filled birthday wishes to Khiladi Kumar. While many others couldn't stop gushing over the father-son duo. One fan wrote, "A son's first hero". One person wrote, "The happiness that comes from meeting your son living abroad is priceless.....I can feel it." Another one wrote, "Happy Birthday and this is so moving".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. The movie opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

On September 9, Kumar took to his social media and announced a reunion with director Priyadarshan nearly after 14 years. An intriguing first look of Kumar’s upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla was unveiled. The video opens with a shot of the moon and a black cat's tail. Following that, Akshay appears in a blue suit, paired with a red tie and pocket square, standing in front of a spooky mansion. With a playful expression, he is seen licking milk from a bowl, while a black cat perches on his shoulders.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie is set to release in 2025. The eerie background music, accompanied by haunting laughter, adds to the suspense.

