Birthday boy Akshay Kumar drops FIRST LOOK of Bhooth Bangla; says 'beyond excited' on reuniting with Priyadarshan after 14 years

Today, September 9, 2024, marks the birthday of Akshay Kumar. On this special occasion, he gave a birthday treat to his fans in the form of a new film announcement. Akshay dropped the first look of Bhooth Bangla, which will be directed by Priyadarshan. The actor also expressed his excitement at reuniting with the director after 14 years.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

