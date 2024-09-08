Jigra: Vedang Raina has THIS message for his 15-year-old self as he turns singer for Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka in his and Alia Bhatt’s film

Vedang Raina, who debuted with The Archies in 2023, is currently gearing up for the release of his much awaited film Jigra. It marks his first collaboration with actress Alia Bhatt. The teaser trailer of the movie has now been released, which features the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka in the background. Vedang shared a message for his 15-year-old self as he turned singer for the rendition.

Today, September 8, 2024, soon after the launch of Jigra’s teaser trailer, the audio of the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka was also released. Vedang Raina took to his Instagram Stories and shared the audio link. In a touching note, he wrote, “Message to 15 year old Vedang sitting at home with his guitar, singing to a camera - dreams come true (red heart emoji).”

Producer Karan Johar shared the song and said, “Sung by the supremely talented @vedangraina!!! (clap emoji).”

Alia Bhatt also showered love on her co-star’s talent and beautiful voice. Under Alia’s teaser trailer post on Instagram, Vedang commented, “Superstar behna,” to which she replied, “@vedangraina arre arre too much!!! What about your superstar voice!!! So beautifully you’ve sung this song (musical notes emoji) on repeat.”

The track Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka has been used in the background of the film’s teaser trailer to enhance the emotional impact. It was originally composed by RD Burman, sung by Kishore Kumar, with lyrics by RD Burman and Anand Bakshi. In Jigra, the song’s music has been recreated by Achint with vocals by Vedang and additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Jigra is a prison-break action thriller that revolves around a sibling relationship. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina portray the characters of Satya and Ankur, respectively. The movie is helmed by director Vasan Bala. It is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Jigra arrives in cinemas on October 11, 2024, during the festive time of Dussehra.

