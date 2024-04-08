Akshay Kumar reveals fan once slit his wrist while shaking hands: ‘had a blade stuck between nails'

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff. With the release of the trailer, teaser, and songs, the movie has already created significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show, where Kumar recalled one of their fan encounters and also discussed about his upcoming projects.

Akshay Kumar reveals a fan slit his palm with blade

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Akshay Kumar recalled a horrific incident that happened with a fan. He reveald, "Once, I was shaking hands with a lot of people, and suddenly I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I realised that one of those fans had a blade stuck between their nails. So when I was shaking hands with everyone, they used the opportunity and slit my palm. It is in madness that they do it. I don’t know what triggers them to do that."

Akshya Kumar also took a funny jibe at Ranveer himself and asked him, "You just keep thinking about this only. You only think about magic. What will happen after you die? I have seen you asking such questions."

Akshay Kumar talks about his upcoming projects

In the same interview, Akshay talked about his upcoming comedy movies like Welcome 3, Houseful 5, and Hera Pheri 4. Akshay said, “Abhi aa jayega. Yeh saal, agle saal tak kaafi comedy films aa jayengi. Do-teen toh main hi kar raha hoon." When asked about his projects, Akshay said, “Main kar raha hoon. Welcome kar raha hoon, Housefull kar raha hoon, phir shayad Heri Pheri bhi karoonga."

Akshay Kumar also discussed how people take offense to the jokes in comedy films. He said, “Arre mazaak nahi uda raha hoon. I’m just doing a part. I’m just playing a character."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff lead the charge in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, assuming the role of soldiers. They embark on an important mission to save India when the country is under a grave threat. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the ensemble in a pivotal role. Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, also feature in the cast.

The action-packed entertainer, filled with high-octane sequences and jaw-dropping stunts, has been shot at various picturesque locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. The trailer had created immense buzz among the audiences and the songs including the peppy title track, as well as the dance numbers Mast Malang Jhoom, and Wallah Habibi have quickly gained popularity, promising to make the viewers groove along to the beats.

The much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 10 alongside Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Ahead of the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a report suggested the film won’t have a full-fledged release on April 10. Instead, it will have paid previews on the same day. The shows of the film will commence from 6:00 pm onwards.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also co-written the screenplay with Aditya Basu, and with Suraj Gianani penning the dialogues, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

