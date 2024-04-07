Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan's new release plan; shows to begin at 6pm

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are two of the most anticipated films of 2024. People are waiting to see Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn creating magic in films respectively. With a few days in hand for release, makers have come up with new release plans for both movies. It has been known that the movies won't have a full-fledged release on April 10.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan's release plans changed

Ahead of the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, a report suggested that both movies won’t have a full-fledged release on April 10. Instead, the films will have paid previews on the same day. The shows of the films will commence from 6:00 pm onwards.

A multiplex official told Bollywood Hungama, “Just sometime back, we got a message stating that Maidaan’s shows should begin from 6:00 PM on Wednesday. We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers also made the same request. We’ll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10.”

On the other hand, an industry insider also commented that Eid falls on Thursday, April 11, hence, April 10 is a working day and therefore, it makes sense to begin shows from 6:00 PM onwards. "This way, the Eid holiday will be the first day of sorts for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as Maidaan and this will go in their favor," the insider further added.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles and has a special appearance by Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film will be released on April 10.

On the other hand, Maidaan is directed by Amit R Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is based on the golden era of Indian football, between 1952 and 1962. Ajay plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach in this film. Maidaan is also releasing in theaters on April 10.

