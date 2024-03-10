Alia Bhatt calls it ‘special’ as fans host Brahmastra screening for underprivileged kids ahead of her birthday

Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. Over the years, her choice of roles has stood out with movies like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Raazi, and others. Following this, her amount of stardom has increased in leaps and bounds. The actress will celebrate her 31st birthday on March 15 and ahead of her special day; fans of the actress organized a special screening of Brahmastra in Ranchi for underprivileged kids. Reacting to the video, Alia called it ‘special’.

Alia Bhatt reacts to fans hosting Brahmastra special screening ahead of her birthday

The much-loved actress Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her 31st birthday on March 15. Guess the fans are already excited about her special day and trying their best to make it a momentous occasion. Such a vision was seen in Ranchi where a group of actress’ fans organized a special private screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra for the underprivileged kids.

One of the videos shared on the Instagram stories also showed fans distributing 3D glasses to the kids for the cinematic experience. Excited kids also cheered out loud as they wished the actress for her birthday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi film was released in theaters in 2022.

“Pre-Birthday Celebration of our beloved @aliaabhatt (accompanied by red-heart emojis).” Touched by the sweet gesture, Alia re-shared the story while reacting to it and said, “This is so special (Accompanied by sparkle emojis)”

Alia Bhatt on dividing parenting duties with Ranbir Kapoor

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor and the two are proud parents to a daughter, Raha. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, the actress opened up on splitting parenting duties with her husband. The actress shared that she comes from a position of privilege where she can afford help while she is not available. Despite the fact, that there’s always someone among both available for their kid at home.

“My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am traveling he’s home, if he’s traveling I am at home, just one of us should be with her at all times. If we cannot manage to schedule, we have grandparents ready to kind of jump up and be happy helpers,” she said.

