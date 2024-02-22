Alia Bhatt drops candid PICS with Vedang Raina as she announces Jigra shoot wrap; Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor react

Alia Bhatt is one of the extremely talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she piqued audience’s interest with the announcement of her next film, Jigra. Ever since its inception and first look poster, fans have been curious to know what makers have in the wraps with this one. On various occasions, the actress has added on to the anticipation by sharing several pictures and videos on her social media handle from her shoot diaries. Now, a while back, Alia yet again took to her social media and announced the shoot wrap-up.

Alia Bhatt drops cutesy pics with Jigra co-star Vedang Raina on shoot wrap-up

Today, on Feb 22, a while back, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of fun and happy pictures on social media with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina. In the pictures, the duo are seen laughing and posing for candid pictures with the cityscape and river in the background, during the golden hour. In the second picture, Vedang is seen hiding his face as he places his hand on his face whilst he laughs hysterically followed by Alia resting on Vedang’s shoulder as the two seemingly glance at the river.

“Jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina& that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA (accompanied by fist bump emoji) @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you,” she wrote in the caption.

Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react

The post shared by the actress attracted reactions from her friends as well. While Vedang Raina wrote, “The best ever (accompanied by red-heart emojis)”, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor dropped red-heart and white-hearts respectively in the comments section.

Vedang Raina expresses delight on working on Jigra

In addition to this, Vedang Raina also shared similar photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, “And that’s a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that’s meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September.”

Alia Bhatt will also be serving as one of the producers on Jigra. The film be backed by her Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The eagerly awaited film will hit the theaters on September 27, 2024.

