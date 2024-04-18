Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar celebrate 10 years of 2 States; Arjun Kapoor says ‘Yeh wali story toh definitely hero thi’

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the romantic comedy movie 2 States which stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is one of the most popular love stories and resonates with audiences till today, serving major relationship goals. In order to celebrate the special milestone, Alia and Arjun, along with producer Karan Johar crafted special posts, sharing fond memories from the film.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar celebrate 10 years of 2 States

Today, April 18, as the 2014 film 2 States completed 10 years of its release, the cast and crew took to their social media platforms to commemorate the occasion. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a BTS video of the song Locha-E-Ulfat. In the video, she is seen doing the famous hook step of the song. The video ends with the text saying, “Celebrating 10 years of 2 States.”

Producer Karan Johar also shared a video compilation of memorable scenes from the film and penned a sweet note. He wrote, “10 years of 2 States… ONE LOVE (heart emojis). The most amazing journey filled with warmth… @apoorva1972 @arjunkapoor @aliaabhatt @abhivarman @dharmamovies.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Alia re-shared Karan’s story on her account and showered it with red hearts.

Have a look at Alia and Karan’s stories!

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor has special message on 10th anniversary of 2 States

Arjun Kapoor joined in the celebration by sharing a video with clips from 2 States. However, he had a surprise treat for the fans in the form of a voiceover message. Arjun cleverly used the song titles of the album and conveyed his feelings as the film completed a decade.

Arjun began, “10 years of defining love with sheeshmahal naa mujhko suhaye, tere sang sookhi roti bhaaye (I don't like the glass palace, with you even dry bread is good for me). 10 years of swinging between Offo’s and Locha-E-Ulfat’s but finally agreeing to Iski-Uski demands. 10 years of exchanging beautiful wedding vows on Ullam Paadum.”

Talking about the impact of the film, Arjun continued, “Nothing greater when the impact of cinema translates into everyday life.” He extended his gratitude, saying, “I’m so so grateful to be part of this very special film and beyond grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

He concluded the message with a dialogue from the movie, “Today, as we complete 10 years of this film, all I have to say is ‘Story mein hero ho ya na ho story hero honi chahiye” aur yeh wali story toh definitely hero thi.”

In the caption, Arjun expressed, “10 years, countless emotions #10YearsOf2States.”

Watch the full video here!

ALSO READ: INSIDE Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd wedding anniversary celebration ft. custom-made menu with Raha's appearance