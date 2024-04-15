INSIDE Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd wedding anniversary celebration ft. custom-made menu with Raha's appearance

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the lovely Bollywood couple, tied the knot two years ago on April 14, 2022. They welcomed a beautiful addition to their family, daughter Raha, in November of the same year. Alia and Ranbir celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday. An inside glimpse from the celebration has now surfaced, giving a peek into the custom-made menu card that featured their little munchkin Raha.

Here’s a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 2nd anniversary menu featuring Raha

Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s chef shared the customized menu card designed for the couple’s recent second wedding anniversary celebration. The cover featured an animated image of Ranbir and Alia enjoying a bowl of spaghetti seated at a dinner table. They were shown sharing a single strand of noodles surrounded by little hearts. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, stood in between them, grasping onto the same strand.

Inside the menu, a heartwarming picture of Alia and Ranbir was attached. In the photo, Ranbir sat on Alia's lap while she wrapped her arms around him in an embrace. They posed for the camera with huge smiles. Under the photograph, the date of April 14, '24, was mentioned. Although the list of food items was not clearly visible, one delicious dessert stood out: Death by Chocolate.

Have a look!

Alia Bhatt’s special post for 2nd wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram yesterday to share a stunning monochrome photograph with Ranbir Kapoor, which was taken during their wedding festivities in 2022. There was also an animated image depicting them in their older versions as they danced together on a balcony.

Alongside the post, Alia penned a sweet caption, saying, “happy 2. here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today.”

Check it out here!

In the comments section, Alia and Ranbir received heartfelt wishes from their friends and family. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, wrote, “Bless you both always and always,” while her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, stated, “Happy anniversary favorite beings.” Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana expressed their love with red heart emojis.

