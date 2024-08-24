Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ‘kamaal ke hai,’ admits Manoj Pahwa; Seema Pahwa recalls heartwarming gesture of actress on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most talented actors in Bollywood. They are immensely admired by many people in the film industry. Recently, actor Manoj Pahwa admitted that the duo was amazing. Seema Pahwa, who has worked with Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, recalled a heartwarming gesture made by the latter on the sets of the film.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Manoj Pahwa shared that he had worked with Ranbir Kapoor in a few advertisements while he had shot a film with Alia Bhatt. He shared that he had worked with Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor as well as his grand uncle Shammi Kapoor. Pahwa recalled Ranbir once humorously telling him, “Sir, hopefully aap mere bachchon ke sath bhi kaam karenge (Sir, hopefully you will work with my children also).”

Manoj Pahwa conveyed his admiration for Ranbir and Alia as actors. He said, “Bahut hi kamal ke hain dono (Both are amazing).” He also called them a ‘power couple.’

Seema Pahwa, who was a part of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared her experience working with Alia Bhatt. She stated that she didn’t know what to expect from Alia since she was from the new generation. However, Seema ji expressed, “Magar bahut hi zyada izzat dena, badon se baat kaise kari jaati hai (But she gives a lot of respect, knows how to talk to elders).”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here!

The senior actress also talked about a gesture by Alia which made her respect her more. She shared that the film Gangubai Kathiawadi was mostly shot at night. Seema ji mentioned that there was a young girl who was a junior artist on the film. She said that the girl was a part of a scene where she had to sleep and then say a dialogue.

Seema Pahwa stated that it was quite late at night and the girl was actually feeling sleepy so many retakes were being made. The actress revealed that she saw Alia telling the girl that she would tap her on the shoulder and then should say the dialogue.

Seema ji added that Alia helped the girl. She continued, “Mujhe laga kitni accha gesture usne dikhaya hai bina kisi ko bataye bina woh obvious kiye. Kyunki mai waha khadi thi aur maine note kiya (I felt what a nice gesture she showed without telling anyone and without making it obvious. Because I was there, I noted).”

Advertisement

She concluded by saying, “Yeh insaaniyat jo hoti hai sabse badi cheez hoti hai (This humanity is the greatest thing that exists).”

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday feels ecstatic as fan calls her character Kareena Kapoor aka Poo’s daughter; ‘Could only ever dream of this’