10 best biopic movies in Bollywood: Gangubai Kathiawadi to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Presented below is a compilation of 10 Bollywood films falling within the biographical genre, narrating the tales of real individuals and chronicling the ups and downs of their life journeys.
Indian cinema has delved into the biographical genre on numerous occasions, offering dramatized portrayals of the life journeys of non-fictional individuals. Biopics serve as a window into the lives of influential or overlooked figures, ranging from freedom fighters and war heroes to sports personalities and actors. These films capture the remarkable deeds—big or small—of personalities, shedding light on their stories for the public.
Bollywood, too, has produced several compelling biopics over the years. Some inspire and motivate, while others foster a sense of connection with the depicted figures. Here's a compilation of noteworthy Hindi biopic movies that leave a lasting impression.
10 biopic movies in Bollywood that tell unique stories:
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
One of the best Indian biopics, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life of Gangubai Harjeevandas, who was compelled into a life in a brothel. The narrative unfolds as the young woman ultimately seizes control of the world that once confined her. Praised for its direction, cinematography, and stellar performances, the film garnered widespread acclaim and notably earned Alia Bhatt her first National Award.
2. Sardar Udham (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Historical
- Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Hindi biography movie Sardar Udham delves into the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London as retribution for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie garnered high praise and numerous accolades for its impactful portrayal of historical events.
3. Shershaah (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer
- Director: Vishnuvardhan
- Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah traces the inspiring journey of Captain Vikram Batra, capturing his aspirations to become a soldier, his rise through the military ranks, and his pivotal role in India's triumph during the Kargil war. Recognized as one of the best biographical movies Bollywood has made, it offers a heartfelt portrayal of a true hero.
4. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
- Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Action
- Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi
- Director: Sharan Sharma
- Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra, Sharan Sharma
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl brings to light the life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena, who, despite encountering reservations, pursues her dream and serves the nation during the Kargil War. The film's acclaimed narrative and performances have positioned it as one of the best biopic movies in Bollywood.
5. Sanju (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Sanju centers around the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and explores pivotal events in his journey, including his struggles with addiction, arrest, his bond with his father, and his acting career. This film not only achieved significant commercial success but has also secured its position among the top Indian biopic movies.
6. Dangal (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV
Dangal narrates the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, to excel as world-class wrestlers, realizing his dream of securing a gold medal through their achievements. The film not only achieved remarkable success at the box office but also stands out as one of the best biography movies Bollywood has made.
7. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
- Running Time: 3 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Dilip Jha
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story provides a glimpse into the life of Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film unfolds his journey from a young age, his experiences in training, his tenure at the Indian Railways, his marriage, and culminates with his iconic six in the 2011 World Cup final. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the top biopics in Bollywood.
8. Neerja (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani, Jim Sarbh
- Director: Ram Madhvani
- Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Neerja tells the courageous story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the passengers of Pan Am flight 73 during a hijacking by terrorists in 1986. This biopic resonated deeply with critics and audiences alike.
9. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
- Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Writer: Prasoon Joshi
- Year of release: 2013
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag shows the remarkable journey of the Flying Sikh, Indian athlete, and Olympian Milkha Singh. The film highlights how he triumphed over obstacles to emerge as one of the most iconic Indian sportspersons. With its compelling story and standout performances, the movie is known as one of the best Bollywood biopics.
10. The Dirty Picture (2011)
- Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor
- Director: Milan Luthria
- Writer: Rajat Arora
- Year of release: 2011
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Dirty Picture draws inspiration from the life of Indian actress Silk Smitha. The film tells the story of Reshma, a woman with aspirations of stardom, and delves into her journey as she transforms into an overnight sensation. Widely acclaimed, the movie gained special praise for Vidya Balan's stellar performance.
