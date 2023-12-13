10 best biopic movies in Bollywood: Gangubai Kathiawadi to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Indian cinema has delved into the biographical genre on numerous occasions, offering dramatized portrayals of the life journeys of non-fictional individuals. Biopics serve as a window into the lives of influential or overlooked figures, ranging from freedom fighters and war heroes to sports personalities and actors. These films capture the remarkable deeds—big or small—of personalities, shedding light on their stories for the public.

Bollywood, too, has produced several compelling biopics over the years. Some inspire and motivate, while others foster a sense of connection with the depicted figures. Here's a compilation of noteworthy Hindi biopic movies that leave a lasting impression.

10 biopic movies in Bollywood that tell unique stories:

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

One of the best Indian biopics, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life of Gangubai Harjeevandas, who was compelled into a life in a brothel. The narrative unfolds as the young woman ultimately seizes control of the world that once confined her. Praised for its direction, cinematography, and stellar performances, the film garnered widespread acclaim and notably earned Alia Bhatt her first National Award.

Advertisement

2. Sardar Udham (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Historical

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Hindi biography movie Sardar Udham delves into the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London as retribution for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie garnered high praise and numerous accolades for its impactful portrayal of historical events.

3. Shershaah (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah traces the inspiring journey of Captain Vikram Batra, capturing his aspirations to become a soldier, his rise through the military ranks, and his pivotal role in India's triumph during the Kargil war. Recognized as one of the best biographical movies Bollywood has made, it offers a heartfelt portrayal of a true hero.

4. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Action

Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

Director: Sharan Sharma

Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra, Sharan Sharma

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl brings to light the life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena, who, despite encountering reservations, pursues her dream and serves the nation during the Kargil War. The film's acclaimed narrative and performances have positioned it as one of the best biopic movies in Bollywood.

Advertisement

5. Sanju (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Sanju centers around the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and explores pivotal events in his journey, including his struggles with addiction, arrest, his bond with his father, and his acting career. This film not only achieved significant commercial success but has also secured its position among the top Indian biopic movies.

6. Dangal (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Dangal narrates the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, to excel as world-class wrestlers, realizing his dream of securing a gold medal through their achievements. The film not only achieved remarkable success at the box office but also stands out as one of the best biography movies Bollywood has made.

7. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Running Time: 3 hours 10 mins

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Dilip Jha

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story provides a glimpse into the life of Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film unfolds his journey from a young age, his experiences in training, his tenure at the Indian Railways, his marriage, and culminates with his iconic six in the 2011 World Cup final. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the top biopics in Bollywood.

Advertisement

8. Neerja (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani, Jim Sarbh

Director: Ram Madhvani

Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Neerja tells the courageous story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the passengers of Pan Am flight 73 during a hijacking by terrorists in 1986. This biopic resonated deeply with critics and audiences alike.

9. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Prasoon Joshi

Year of release: 2013

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag shows the remarkable journey of the Flying Sikh, Indian athlete, and Olympian Milkha Singh. The film highlights how he triumphed over obstacles to emerge as one of the most iconic Indian sportspersons. With its compelling story and standout performances, the movie is known as one of the best Bollywood biopics.

10. The Dirty Picture (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor

Director: Milan Luthria

Writer: Rajat Arora

Year of release: 2011

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Dirty Picture draws inspiration from the life of Indian actress Silk Smitha. The film tells the story of Reshma, a woman with aspirations of stardom, and delves into her journey as she transforms into an overnight sensation. Widely acclaimed, the movie gained special praise for Vidya Balan's stellar performance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 best Bollywood movies on social issues: Darlings to Thappad