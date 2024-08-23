Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday feels ecstatic as fan calls her character Kareena Kapoor aka Poo’s daughter; ‘Could only ever dream of this’

Ananya Panday is currently looking forward to the release of her series Call Me Bae. The trailer of the show gave a glimpse of Ananya’s character, Bae, who is an extremely rich fashionista. A fan recently called Bae the daughter of Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s characters, Poo and Rohan, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Ananya was left ecstatic and revealed that she could have only dreamt of this.

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a fan edit for her character in Call Me Bae. The video first showed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Pooja and Rohan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It described them as ‘The Parents.’ Then Ananya’s character Bella, aka Bae, appears, who was called ‘The Daughter’ by the fan.

Ananya couldn’t keep calm over this and expressed her happiness. She wrote, “Omg!!!!! little Ananya could only ever dream of this!!!!”

Have a look at Ananya’s story!

At the trailer launch of the series, producer Karan Johar said that if his characters Rohan and Pooja now had a baby girl, she would be Bae. He stated, “Bae really is a glorious Gen Z 2.0 derivative of Poo. So, she's really like where Poo ends, Bae takes off.”

Karan further explained, “That's the best way I can describe, because even when you saw the character of Poo, it started with all the fun and games, and then, of course, she contributes to the emotional gravitas of the ongoings in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” He shared that the new series would also look fun and fashionable from the outside, but it will convey a lot.

The 2-minute, 34-second trailer of the show introduces Ananya’s character Bella, aka Bae, who has every luxury in the world. But soon, her riches disappear, and she has to start afresh in Mumbai. The comedy drama series will showcase her journey as she gets the job of a journalist and meets different people.

Earlier, Ananya shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets in which she was seen practicing the ‘chick-flick scream.’ She also expressed her gratitude to the audience for loving her trailer. Her caption read, “Trying to perfect the ‘chick-flick scream’ for #CallMeBae but honestly I’m screaming with joy at all the love we’ve gotten on the trailer - grateful beyonddddd (link in bio for those who haven’t watched it yet!) #CallMeBaeOnPrime.”

Call Me Bae, which marks Ananya’s debut web series, has an ensemble cast including talented actors like Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair have written the show.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Apart from Call Me Bae, Ananya also has the movie CTRL in her pipeline. The announcement video has already been unveiled. The cyber thriller film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also stars Vihaan Samat. CTRL will hit the Netflix screens on October 4.

