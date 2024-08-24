Alia Bhatt calls mother Soni Razdan’s youthful PICS ‘beautiful’; ‘samdhan’ Neetu Kapoor hyping her is priceless

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s families share a great bond with each other and are often spotted celebrating various occasions together. They also showcase their support for each other on social media. Soni Razdan recently shared her youthful pictures, and her daughter Alia called them ‘beautiful.’ Her ‘samdhan’ Neetu Kapoor hyping her was priceless.

Today, August 24, 2024, Soni Razdan took to Instagram and shared two photographs from her younger years, in which she was a vision. In the caption, she wrote, “Ah youth! How fleeting it seems when you’re grown up. And when you’re young it feels like it will last forever. Make the most of it!”

Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop gushing over the pictures in the comments section. She called her mother “SO SO beautiful!!!!!” and left red heart emojis. Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, also commented a red heart and a fire emoji to convey her appreciation. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, “So so so so beautiful … always.”

Have a look at the post and all the comments here!

Fans were also in awe of Soni Razdan’s beauty and even expressed that Alia resembled her a lot. One person said, “So beautiful mam,” while another claimed, “Alia is your copy.” One user stated, “Still look the same to me!” and another comment read, “u look sooo much like Alia. sorry i should have mentioned other way round.”

On the work front, Soni Razdan was seen in the 2023 biographical war drama movie Pippa. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. The action thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, also stars Sharvari Wagh. Bobby Deol will be playing the antagonist.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in the movie Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial, co-starring Vedang Raina, is slated to release on October 11. Alia will also be reuniting onscreen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal very soon. The trio is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next venture, Love & War.

