Ranbir Kapoor on debut film Saawariya with Sanjay Leela Bhansali becoming a ‘disaster’: ‘I’m very grateful that it didn’t do well’

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, having delivered various critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His debut movie Saawariya, with maestro filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was not a box office success. In a recent interview, Ranbir shared his experience collaborating with the director and also opened up about the failure of the film. He revealed why he was glad that it didn’t perform well.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Saawariya being a ‘disaster’ at the box office

In a recent episode of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Ranbir Kapoor recalled how he got in touch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor disclosed that when he returned from his studies abroad, there were numerous filmmakers who wanted to launch him in Bollywood. Ranbir, however, shared that he was SLB's fan and was wondering why hadn’t he offered a movie to him.

Ranbir reminisced that, thinking that Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn’t know him, he sent his resume to the director. He shared that when they met for the first time, the director expressed his wish to make a film together. Talking about his days on the sets of Black, Ranbir said, “1-1.5 years assisting on Black with Mr. Bhansali was actually the biggest film school of my life.”

Calling Bhansali a “hard taskmaster,” Ranbir revealed that he used to do shifts of 14 to 15 hours back then on the set. He also mentioned that the Devdas director was “short-tempered” and his anger “hardened” him, preparing him for the life ahead.

Coming to his debut with Saawariya, Ranbir stated, “And then Saawariya happened, which was a very big disaster, and in hindsight, I’m very grateful that it didn’t do well because that really prepared me for life.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s reunion for Love & War

Earlier in 2024, it was announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would soon start working on his next project, the epic Love & War. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are part of the stellar cast. The highly anticipated movie is slated to release on the festive occasion of Christmas 2025.

