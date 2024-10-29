Alia Bhatt reveals she makes up creative stories about Ranbir Kapoor for their daughter Raha; ‘Like magical things..’

Alia Bhatt has been impressively managing her busy work front with the duties of being a mother to her toddler, Raha. Recently, she shared that she makes up stories about her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, because her daughter wants to hear them. Moreover, she revealed that she often listens to the kid's song she plays for Raha and even finds herself trying to sleep while listening to it.

In a new conversation with mothers for her clothing brand on YouTube, Alia Bhatt shared some new insights from her motherhood journey. She explained that she is in a phase where she is trying to come up with new engaging stories to entertain her daughter, Raha.

Bhatt mentioned that her daughter often asks her to tell stories of her father and aunt Shaheen. So, she attempts to creatively make stories about her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, or sister.

The Raazi actress said, "Raha will suddenly' be like Mama, Mama tell me Papa's story, then I'll make up a story about Ranbir then tell me Tanna's story like she calls my sister Tanna so I'm literally making stories that I'm really like becoming very creative."

Moreover, the actress has learned to add magical elements to films, but her daughter asks her to change the story after two minutes into something else. Still, Bhatt enjoys storytelling for her little girl.

Advertisement

She mentioned, "I'm saying random very like magical things and stuff like that, and then she immediately moves on in two lines to another story yeah, so it feels quite special to even like be a storyteller for your child."

Apart from stories, her daughter has also made Alia modify her music playlist. She said that Raha listens to the song 'The Horses by Raffi' and often sleeps listening to it. So, Bhatt found herself listening to the same song on a recent flight while trying to sleep. But, the actress-entrepreneur enjoys these little experiences of being a mom.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War co-starring her husband, Ranbir, and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt to feature in a love story