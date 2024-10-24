Alia Bhatt says Riddhima is ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in dropping ‘gossip bombs’; calls her ‘most entertaining bua’ to Raha

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, recently made her screen debut with the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. In an interview during the promotions, Alia Bhatt sent a heartfelt message to her sister-in-law. She revealed that Riddhima was ahead of Ranbir in dropping ‘gossip bombs.’ Alia also called her the ‘most entertaining bua’ to Raha.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni received a message from Alia Bhatt. The latter shared that she was extremely proud of Riddhima and said that she had always been ‘fabulous.’

Alia went on to reveal that Riddhima had all the gossip and was ahead of her brother Ranbir Kapoor in that context. She said, “If there’s anybody who has all the khabar (news) in the world, that’s Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs, and all of it usually lands up being true. So, she’s way ahead of all of us, especially her brother.”

Alia praised her kindness and generosity. Talking about Riddhima’s relationship with her daughter Raha, the actress stated, “The most entertaining, fabulous bua who has taught Raha all kinds of things.” Alia further disclosed that because of her, she was constantly singing Uma Joshi ye ye ye for Raha.

Calling Riddhima her ‘sister’ and not ‘sister-in-law,’ Alia expressed that she was grateful to have her in her life.

Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s message, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talked about their comfort with each other. She said that they made sure to give Alia and Ranbir their space. Riddhima revealed that Alia puts in a lot of effort to connect with the family. She concluded by saying that their bond came about very ‘naturally.’

Meanwhile, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. Apart from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi are also the fresh additions to the cast. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were a part of the first two seasons, have returned for the third installment. This season follows the face-off between the ladies of Delhi and Mumbai.

