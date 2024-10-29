Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: A look back at Bollywood couples' iconic Diwali posts

Bollywood’s power couples never miss a chance to showcase their love, and with Diwali just around the corner, the Festival of Lights offers a joyful occasion to celebrate with loved ones. As we look forward to this special time, let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most heartwarming and viral Diwali moments shared by Bollywood’s iconic couples.

These beautiful posts may even inspire you to capture a few memorable snapshots with your partner this Diwali, adding a little extra sparkle to the festivities.

7 Bollywood IT couples' viral Diwali moments that rule our hearts forever

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor truly exemplify the perfect couple. On Diwali 2021, Alia shared a romantic photo of the two gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, capturing an enchanting moment that left fans in awe.

The picture beautifully showcased their affection, and admirers couldn’t help but admire the charming parents of Raha Kapoor. Alia looked stunning in a royal blue lehenga, while Ranbir exuded elegance in a classic black kurta.

Fans flooded the post with heartfelt praise and love, celebrating the duo's undeniable chemistry and reaffirming their status as one of Bollywood's most adored couples.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. With their infectious chemistry, our Soniya has fully embraced the desi Punjabi vibe alongside her desi munda, consistently leaving us in awe of their connection.

In a stunning Diwali post, it's evident that Vicky is truly a lucky man; every guy dreams of having a wife who gazes at him with the adoration that Katrina does.

This enchanting couple, seemingly a match made in heaven, has us all swooning over their love and affection, making it impossible not to admire their beautiful bond during festive celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The ultimate power couple—yes, you heard it right—our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jiju! Even while away from home, Chopra stays deeply connected to her roots, showing us how to celebrate Diwali in grand style.

Dressed in a classic Red blouse and creme lehenga with Jonas in Kurta Pajama, the duo shell out major couple goals as they celebrated the festival with friends and family overseas.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest and most beloved couples in B-town. Although the duo maintains a low-key profile regarding their personal lives, there was a time when they couldn't continuously stop sharing their affection for each other on social media.

As we reflect on the duo’s most memorable Diwali posts, this one stands out as our favorite. Dressed in traditional attire, Virat and Anushka’s picture radiates love, and we can’t deny the warmth it brings.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undoubtedly represent the most romantic and charming couple in Bollywood. While they are currently devoted to their newborn daughter, their social media displays of affection continue to captivate us.

Reflecting on their most memorable and iconic Diwali post, we can't help but feel our hearts swell with admiration. The couple radiates love and joy, constantly gushing over one another, showcasing their deep bond.

Their undeniable chemistry and playful interactions make it impossible not to see them as a match made in heaven. Their enchanting love story serves as an inspiration to many, especially during festive celebrations.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are undoubtedly the ultimate IT couple in Bollywood, consistently captivating us with their charm and charisma. Their dreamy wedding remains unforgettable, but it’s evident that their love and affection for each other only continue to blossom.

Reflecting on the duo's most iconic Diwali post, it left us genuinely in awe, showcasing every shade of their love and warmth.

Dressed in matching ethnic outfits, they perfectly embody the phrase "twinning and winning." Their enchanting bond and delightful displays of affection remind us why they are one of the most adored couples in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Last but certainly not least, our favorite OG couple, Saifeena, truly stands out. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan not only embody the true essence of love but also demonstrate how that spark can last a lifetime.

Saifeena's Diwali post wouldn't be complete without their adorable little ones, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. This post is undoubtedly our most cherished and beloved Diwali moment.

Bebo and Saif truly represent the ideal Bollywood couple, effortlessly blending their professional lives with their roles as devoted parents. Their perfect family picture from Diwali serves as proof of their strong bond, radiating happiness and love.

So, let us know which one is your favorite.

