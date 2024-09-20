EXCLUSIVE: After Love And War, Alia Bhatt to feature in a love story

Alia Bhatt is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema, and over the last 13 years, has established herself as the actress with better script selection than most around. While Alia is presently shooting for the YRF Spy Universe Film, Alpha, the actress moves on to Love and War from December. She has allotted bulk dates for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which is all set for a big theatrical opening in March 2026. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt is keen to do a love story after action and drama-heavy films like Jigra, Love And War and Alpha.

According to sources close to the development, Alia has been hearing several films in the romantic space and has her mind set on a particular script. “Alia has identified a script for her next after Love And War, and she is looking to produce and act in the film. It’s an out and out love story, and Alia’s heart at the moment is on the aforementioned script,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors in the last quarter of 2025, once she finishes the Love And War shoot.

The source further informed that the film could be directed by the person who delivered a Rs 200 crore grosser in 2022. “There have been multiple rounds of meeting and the conversations are in the right direction. The film is still a year away from going on floors, and hence, there is also a chance for Alia to change her mind if something better comes up. But given how the things are at the moment, the love-story in question is locked as Alia’s next for 2026,” the source added.

Advertisement

The team is looking to cast a top male lead for the film, and the conversations on the casting front will begin by January 2024. “The entire casting begins once the paperwork is done and the stakeholders are committed to take the film on floors by 2025 end,” the source concluded. Talking of Alia Bhatt, her next is Jigra on October 11, 2024, followed by Alpha in the end of 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hindi Film Industry sets up 5 tentpole projects for 2026 with Border 2, King, Love And War, Ramayana and Salman Khan’s next