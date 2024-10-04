Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer YRF Spy Universe film set to release on Christmas 2025

Alpha is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies in Bollywood. This female-led spy film marks the entry of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari into the popular Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The title announcement video got fans extremely excited, and they have been eagerly awaiting the release date. It has now been revealed that the movie is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2025.

Today, October 3, 2024, the team behind Alpha took to Instagram to share the film's title image. The names of the lead cast—Alia Bhatt and Sharvari—along with director Shiv Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra, were featured in the image. The post also revealed the theatrical release date as December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holiday. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The caption of Sharvari’s post read, “Lighting up the theaters with #ALPHA on Christmas 2025!”

Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement in the comments section. One person said, “I'm excited for this female duo action movie,” while another wrote, “So ecstatic for this.” Many users stated that they couldn’t wait to watch Alpha, while others showed their enthusiasm with red hearts and fire emojis.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla previously disclosed that Bobby Deol is set to play the antagonist in the action thriller. Anil Kapoor is reportedly also a part of the movie. Earlier, on July 5, the makers shared a video in which Alia Bhatt unveiled the title of the film with a powerful voiceover.

In the 50-second video, the actress said, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

