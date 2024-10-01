42 Years of Shakti: Anil Kapoor recalls Smita Patil’s ‘generosity’ as she offered her room to him when he stayed at ‘remote’ hotel

The popular crime drama film Shakti marks 42 years since its release today, October 1, 2024. Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Ravi in the movie, shared a heartfelt note celebrating this milestone. He recalled Smita Patil’s ‘generosity’ who offered him her room when he was staying at a ‘remote’ hotel during the shooting of the film.

Today, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a collage of pictures of his scenes from the 1982 film Shakti. He expressed, “42 years of Shakti... A film that gave me unforgettable memories and experiences.”

Kapoor continued by extending his gratitude to Javed Akhtar for recommending him for the movie. He stated that without him, he wouldn't have had the opportunity to work with legendary actors like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor shared an anecdote from the sets when actress Smita Patil helped him. He shared, "I still remember staying in a remote hotel, hours away from the location, feeling nervous and isolated. That's when Smita ji's incredible generosity came through - she insisted I move closer to the set and even offered me her room, treating me like family. Her kindness made all the difference for me."

Have a look!

Anil Kapoor further mentioned that he was just beginning his career in the film industry and had the belief that something big was waiting for him. He said, “I had the confidence to say yes to Shakti even though I was a nobody at the time, working alongside some of the greatest names in Indian cinema.” The Fighter star admitted that he didn’t think then that the film would become a ‘timeless classic.’

Advertisement

Kapoor said that he feels grateful for the journey and gave a mention to director Ramesh Sippy, who trusted him in the role of Dilip Kumar’s grandson and Amitabh Bachchan’s son. He concluded by saying that the memories will remain in his heart for eternity.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is reportedly set to star in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. His series The Night Manager recently secured an International Emmy nomination.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’s dance number Mere Mehboob: ‘I am trying to do different...'