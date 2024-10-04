THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan thanked Alia Bhatt for giving him NOC to use her name in Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt started their acting careers together and went on to share the screen in various films. Their onscreen chemistry is immensely loved by the viewers, and they often give a glimpse of their offscreen bond on social media. Let’s throwback to one such moment when Varun thanked Alia for giving him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use her name in his film Judwaa 2.

Alia Bhatt’s name was mentioned in passing in the Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer film Judwaa 2. Back then, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of the movie to obtain a NOC from the actress. Varun had expressed his gratitude to Alia in a tweet.

Alia took to her X (Twitter) handle in 2017 and showered praise on Judwaa 2. Apart from lauding the film, she also gave a special mention to Varun. Her tweet stated, “#Judwaa2 is everything you imagine it to be and MORE!!! Fun, entertaining, adorable and aptly nostalgic!! @Varun_dvn you are sooooo good!!!”

In response, Varun thanked Alia for her glowing review and also took the opportunity to show his gratitude for the NOC. He said, “Thank u A and thank u for giving me the noc.”

Apart from their debut film Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have worked together in the popular Dulhania franchise. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania received a lot of love from the audience. The duo was last seen together in the 2019 period drama Kalank. Varun had a very brief cameo in Alia’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but they didn’t have any scenes together.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, Varun was asked about an update on Dulhania 3 with Alia. The actor replied, “I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something that is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you are also very excited to see that.”

