Alpha: Sharvari opens up about shooting with Alia Bhatt in Kashmir for YRF Spy Universe film; ‘It was all heart, all love…’

Sharvari Wagh, who has received a lot of praise for her recent performances in Munjya and Maharaj, is now gearing up for Alpha. The actress is set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt in this YRF Spy Universe film. The duo was recently in Kashmir for a schedule of the movie. Sharvari opened up about her experience and revealed that it was all heart and love.

In a recent interview with t2Online, Sharvari Wagh shared her experience shooting with Alia Bhatt in Kashmir for Alpha. In response, she stated that every single day working on the action thriller was a ‘dream come true’ for her.

Talking about the picture that she and Alia shared on Instagram from Kashmir, Sharvari said, “Alia and I put up a picture of ourselves the day we started the shoot... it was all heart, all love and we got to shoot in such a beautiful location.”

The actress further expressed her gratitude at being a part of a film that she described as fresh, different, and brave. She felt that it was incredible for two females to be leading such a big project.

On August 30, 2024, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari posted a heartwarming picture from Kashmir. In the photo, they were seen standing at a scenic location near the river. They wore warm jackets and had their arms around each other. With their backs visible to the camera, the girls made a heart together with their hands. The caption of the post read, “Love, ALPHA!”

Earlier, when Sharvari kicked off shooting for Alpha, she penned a heartfelt note that said, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment. super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…”

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the antagonist, and Anil Kapoor is reportedly also part of the film. Alpha will be the seventh installment in the popular Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

