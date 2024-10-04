Did Salman Khan start working on Kick 2? Sajid Nadiadwala teases fans with PIC of Sikandar actor, leaving them excited

Kick 2 is one of the most highly anticipated movies in Bollywood. It looks like Salman Khan has finally started work on the 2014 action comedy’s sequel. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who is currently working with the actor on their film Sikandar, dropped a behind-the-scenes picture, teasing fans with Kick 2. It has left them extremely excited.

Today, October 4, 2024, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Salman Khan. In the photograph, Salman’s back is visible to the camera. He is seen wearing a black vest flaunting his biceps. A few cars are also seen in the background.

The caption read, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand (son) Sajid Nadiadwala. @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar.”

Have a look at the picture!

