Alpha: Sharvari drops first PIC from Kashmir schedule of film co-starring Alia Bhatt and we are already excited

Actresses Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt are currently in Kashmir for the shooting of Yash Raj Films' highly anticipated Spy Universe film, Alpha. The duo were spotted at the airport with Alia's daughter, Raha, accompanying them. Now, Sharvari has shared the first pic from the film's Kashmir schedule, and it is absolutely stunning.

Sharvari Wagh soaks in the morning beauty of Kashmir, and it's easy to see why. Today (August 30), she took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo. The picture, taken from a window, captures towering mountains surrounded by trees, with Sharvari enjoying a cup of coffee in this heaven on earth. The shot also includes a French press coffee maker with a cup beside it. She captioned the serene image with "Morning," followed by a sun emoji. This glimpse has left us eager for more, and we can't wait to see what’s next.

Earlier, Sharvari shared her excitement with IANS, saying, “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir schedule!”

Advertisement

The Munjya actress was also spotted at the airport, likely en route to Kashmir for the shooting of Alpha. She kept it cool in a brown tank top paired with tan pants. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a chic, black oversized pantsuit at airport, while Raha matched in black. Although Alia preferred to avoid the paparazzi, a heartwarming moment was caught on camera when Raha, sitting on her mother’s lap, looked directly at the lens as they made their way into the terminal.

A few days ago, the actress took to social media to reveal her impressive fitness progress, leaving fans in awe of her physique. Sharvari posted a carousel of images showcasing her intense workout, featuring dynamic poses with a kettle weight in one hand and sweat streaming down. She captioned the post, “Alpha state of mind #MondayMotivation.”

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in Vedaa, which features John Abraham and Tamannaah in prominent roles. Released on Independence Day, the film faced competition from Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Besides this, Sharvari appeared in Munjya alongside Abhishek Verma, directed by Dinesh Vijan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are all pumped as they leave for Alpha's Kashmir schedule; don’t miss Raha's cute glimpse as she joins them