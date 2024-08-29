THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor hoped Alia Bhatt would ‘always blush at his name’

Bollywood's beloved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, consistently captivate us with their genuine love and mutual respect. Their relationship sets a high standard for couple goals and radiates charm. Earlier, in an interview, Ranbir revealed that Alia still blushes when she hears her name and expressed his desire for this sweet reaction to continue. Their endearing bond never fails to make us smile!

In an interview with India.com, Ranbir Kapoor was told that his wife, Alia Bhatt, blushes whenever his name is mentioned. The affectionate husband expressed his gratitude and wished for this to continue, saying, “Thank god, she blushes and that I can make her do that. Thankfully, she still blushes. I hope she always, always blushes.”

Ranbir Kapoor also shared a heartfelt memory of proposing to Alia Bhatt in the same interview, revealing how the moment felt just right. He orchestrated a surprise by arranging a photographer to document the special occasion. Recalling the event, Ranbir mentioned enlisting their guide to take the photos and how seamlessly everything came together. He reflected, “We reached that point in life quite organically, where we wanted to spend our lives together.”

On the People by WTF podcast hosted by Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared how Alia Bhatt has made thoughtful changes to help him feel more at ease. He explained that Alia used to speak loudly, which was unsettling for him due to his past experiences with his father's tone. Ranbir appreciated her efforts to modify her speech, recognizing the difficulty of altering a long-held habit.

Advertisement

He also mentioned how Alia’s instinctive reactions, such as when their child Raha falls, can be surprising. Ranbir expressed a desire to reciprocate these efforts to make Alia feel comfortable but admitted he feels he hasn’t achieved that yet. Alia and Ranbir committed to each other for life when they married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, while Alia Bhatt is engaged in the production of YRF's Spy Universe film Alpha. The action thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, also stars Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol. Once they complete their current projects, Alia and Ranbir will begin filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, with Vicky Kaushal joining the cast.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha wears saffron dress, bangles as trio steps out on Independence Day