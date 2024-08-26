WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are all pumped as they leave for Alpha's Kashmir schedule; don’t miss Raha's cute glimpse as she joins them

The upcoming schedule of YRF’s Alpha is ready to roll in Kashmir and the leading ladies of the YRF spy universe are all pumped up. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were seen flying off to kickstart the new schedule earlier today (August 26, 2024). Both the divas were seen sporting casual and comfy looks and yet gave absolute bomb fashion goals.

What would have made this flight for the crew even more interesting is Bhatt’s baby girl Raha also joining them. The munchkin sported a twinning hair bun like her mom and melted our hearts with her cute expressions. Watch the video here:-

Alia and Sharvari will play super agents in this first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is eyeing a 2025 completion.

