Amitabh Bachchan comes to son Abhishek Bachchan's defense as netizen asks him to speak in Hindi: ‘Bolne ko kehte ho…’

Amitabh Bachchan constantly expresses his love and support for Abhishek Bachchan on social media. Thus, it was no surprise as he came to his son’s defense after a netizen told him to ask Abhishek to talk in Hindi instead of English. The senior actor had a savage reply in which he said that the person was asking to speak in Hindi while writing in English letters.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a video from Abhishek Bachchan’s interview. In the clip, the latter was seen talking about his latest movie, I Want To Talk, and its lesson in ‘resilience.’ Abhishek’s dad praised his performance in the film in his tweet.

On December 5, 2024, a netizen replied to Big B’s post, saying, “Sir ji hindi me bolne ko kaho jr, bacchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji (Sir, please ask Jr Bachchan to speak in Hindi. I don’t understand English very well Sir).” The person wrote this in Hindi but used the English alphabet.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan responded in Hindi using Devanagari, “Waah! Kya drishtikon hai aapka! Adbhut! Bolne ko kehte ho Hindi mein, aur likhte ho angrezi aksharon mein! (Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English letters!)” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

In his original post, the Agneepath star lauded Abhishek Bachchan’s acting in I Want To Talk, saying, “Profound and filled with merit .. your humanity and your departure from any vanity as an actor in I WANT TO TALK, is what makes you superior!!”

He continued in Hindi, “God's grace, blessings of grandparents, and affection and love of the entire family, always! Goodness brings good results! And you are very good!”

I Want To Talk is a slice-of-life drama directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The cast also includes Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. The film was released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

