I Want To Talk Trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan’s 'quest for an ordinary life' in Shoojit Sircar’s film will win your heart; Fans say ‘AB rocks’

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his next movie, I Want To Talk. The first look of the actor in the film created intrigue among the audience as he was seen with surgery scars. The trailer of the slice-of-life drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has now been released. It gives a glimpse into Abhishek’s character’s 'quest for an ordinary life' which will win your heart. Fans were left impressed by his performance.

Today, November 5, 2024, the makers of I Want To Talk unveiled the trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 28-second trailer opens with Abhishek Bachchan’s character, Arjun, wearing a neck brace and trying to speak. He attempts to make amends with people who he has hurt when he learns from the doctor that he might have 'little time left'.

The official description of the film states, “When you know life is unpredictable...remember to TALK your heart! Get ready to witness a story of a man who LIVES to talk and gives an entire new meaning to life.”

Watch the trailer here!

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan captioned it, “Meet Arjun! Who endures extraordinary challenges in his quest for an ordinary life.” Have a look!

Fans flooded the comments with their appreciation for the trailer and Abhishek’s acting. One person said, “You rock AB!! What an amazing trailer and without giving the story away,” while another wrote, “What a fine actor you are AB. More power to you.” A user stated, “This is so so beautiful @bachchan. What have you even done!! Wow. So looking forward.”

Another comment read, “Shoojit Sircar movies gives always a lesson that LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL AND PRECIOUS.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the cast of I Want To Talk includes Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Ritesh Shah. I Want to Talk is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

