Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he decided to do I Want To Talk and it is connected to his and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his slice-of-life movie I Want To Talk. The actor recently revealed that the reason behind him doing the film had a connection to his and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya. He expressed that the emotion of a father wanting to be there for his kid resonated with him.

In an interview for Indus Age, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar asked Abhishek Bachchan if the film I Want To Talk impacted his relationship with his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In response, Abhishek shared it didn’t. He explained that his films or characters have never impacted his personal life, but instead the impressions happen before he starts a project. The actor expressed that once he starts a film, his only focus is justifying the character and the vision of the director.

Abhishek continued by revealing that he realized it only through I Want To Talk that his self-reflection happens in advance. He said, “I genuinely believe now, in my second innings, a large part of me, doing the kind of cinema that I choose to do, is reflective of a state of mind that I’m in at that point.”

Abhishek talked about his character Arjun, who is given 100 days to live, and Raka (Arjun’s daughter) asking him if he'd dance at her wedding. AB mentioned that a daughter’s marriage is a ‘high point’ of any father’s life. He shared that it was something a dad looked forward to and planned for no matter what the relationship with the child is.

Advertisement

Abhishek added, “His (Arjun) motivation to be there for his kid, and he’s willing to go through whatever it takes because of a promise he made, is something that resonated with me. That’s one of the reasons why I chose…”

He further stated that Aaradhya was much younger than Raka, but the emotion of a father wanting to do whatever it takes to be there for his daughter is one of the major reasons behind him deciding to do the film.

I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slated to release in theaters on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Mufasa: The Lion King Final Hindi Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, and AbRam's voices elevate excitement; fans can't keep calm