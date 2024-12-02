Amitabh Bachchan’s angry tweet amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors goes VIRAL

Rumors are rife for a long time that all is not well in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared a long, cryptic note about speculations related to his family. Now his latest tweet amid Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce rumors has gone viral. He angrily said, ‘Chup.’

In the early hours of December 2, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “T 5210 - Chup! (Stay quiet),” accompanied by a red angry face emoji.

Have a look at the tweet!

Netizens were quick to react to Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, wanting to know what resulted in this reaction. One person asked, “Yeh kya tha (What was this?)” Another comment read, “This single word works everywhere. Best word.”

On November 21, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and shared why he didn’t say much about his family. He said, “It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life... I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me...”

Coming to speculations, he continued, “Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications…”

Big B also talked about the disregard of how the unverified information may affect the individual, saying, “Fill the world with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over .. how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands .. your conscience, if ever you have one, has been overridden .. ?? ? ? ? ?”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan haven’t commented on the speculations regarding their marriage. The former was recently seen in the movie I Want To Talk, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Abhishek has received a lot of acclaim for his performance in the slice-of-life drama.

Amitabh Bachchan had reviewed his son’s performance in I Want To Talk earlier on X. He expressed, “magical is the IN word .. my love blessings and more ..”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai recently attended an event in Dubai where she was a keynote speaker. Her name was displayed without the ‘Bachchan’ surname, which caught a lot of eyeballs.

