Salman Khan’s reaction when he found out about Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal dating each other will leave you in splits

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who had been in a relationship for a long time, stepped into a new chapter of their lives in 2024. The couple tied the knot on June 23 in a beautiful ceremony. Salman Khan, who shares a great bond with them, was present at their reception. Zaheer recently revealed the superstar’s hilarious reaction when he first found out they were dating each other.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared that Salman Khan observed there was something between them even before they revealed it to people.

Zaheer recalled an incident from the early days of his relationship with Sonakshi. He said that they liked each other and had been talking for just 3 or 4 weeks. The actor disclosed that they had a small argument that wasn’t too serious. He remembered that they were both sitting in a grumpy mood, refusing to converse with each other for a few hours.

Zaheer mentioned that Salman walked in and they were unaware that he was watching them. He recalled that the Sikandar star shook his head in a way that said, ‘Gayi bhains paani mein (Situation is out of control).’

Zaheer added that Salman saw him grumpy during a trek and laughed a lot. He further shared, “It was really funny.”

Advertisement

Both Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were launched in the industry by Salman Khan. Talking about it, Zaheer stated, “So the point where he offered her a film and the point where he offered me a film, if you saw us at that time, you would’ve been like, ‘This man is a visionary; isko kya dikha (what did he see) that these people can be groomed to become actors?’” He added that Salman has some kind of a ‘sixth sense.’

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding reception was held at a luxurious venue in Mumbai. Apart from Salman, the grand celebration was attended by various members of the entertainment industry, including Rekha, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, and others.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is like God for me’, says Isha Koppikar; recalls him asking ‘Mujhe kaun dekhne wala hai?’ between her and Priyanka Chopra in Don's Aaj Ki Raat