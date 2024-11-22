I Want To Talk Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life film

The slice-of-life film I Want To Talk premiered in theaters today, November 22, 2024. It stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The netizens who have already watched the movie shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the 10 tweets in this article that will give you an idea of what the viewers are saying about the film and will help make or break your plan to watch it.

The Twitter reviews of netizens for I Want To Talk were filled with appreciation for Abhishek Bachchan’s acting performance. They also lauded Shoojit Sircar’s direction and found the story inspiring.

One person said, “#IWantToTalk just watched. What a masterpiece, awesome movie, best movie of 2024..maza aa gya.. (Had so much fun) Performance by @juniorbachchan just wow, what a performance range. excellent. a must watch movie.”

Another user expressed, “@juniorbachchan I am out of the show at PVR and I badly want to give you a biiiiiiiiig hug. Pehle batana tha na ki tissue role le kar jao (Should’ve told in advance to take tissues). Cc @SrBachchan @TeamAbhishekB #IWantToTalk.”

A netizen shared, “#IWantToTalk @juniorbachchan Thank you for this gem movie. Arjun’s Sen fight with death where he says Death will be won only once but Arjun Sen will win 99 times. This has been one of the inspirational stories which gave us reason to fight every day.”

One tweet read, “We need to support movies like 'I Want to Talk'. That's how real cinema will stay alive. Kudos to Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan. @juniorbachchan #IWantToTalk.”

Another user mentioned, “@juniorbachchan I want to say that #IWantToTalk is gonna to be one of the milestones in your career. God bless.”

A review stated, “#IWantToTalk is easily one of the best films of the year. Shoojit Sircar I love you so much.”

Check out more reactions:

The cast of I Want To Talk includes Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It can now be watched in cinemas.

