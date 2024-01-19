Jackie Shroff washes Mumbai's Lord Ram temple stairs as part of cleanliness drive; fans call him ‘real hero’

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is around the corner. The latest updates related to the grand event have already been stirring the internet. Several Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others are invited to the pious occasion. On the other hand, veteran actor Jackie Shroff who is much loved for his humble nature yet again managed to win the hearts of his fans with his humble gesture. The actor was seen participating in the cleanliness drive in Mumbai and washing the stairs of the Lord Ram temple in Mumbai.

Jackie Shroff cleans stairs of the Lord Ram Mandir in Mumbai

A while back, Jackie Shroff was captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai. In the video shared by the shutterbugs, the actor is seen cleaning the steps of the Lord Ram temple in Mumbai. The actor is seen collecting the garbage and immersing himself wholeheartedly in washing the temple premises. In the video, he is seen sporting a white shirt paired with beige pants a white Nehru cap, and black eye-shades.

Fans reaction to Jackie Shroff's gesture

Minutes after the video was shared, it went viral on the internet, leaving fans impressed by his humble gesture. Several fans and followers lauded the actor’s gesture and reacted to the same in the comments section. A fan commented, “Jai shri Ram good jaggu dada,” another fan commented, “Real hero” while a third fan commented, “He is a legend.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Notably, as per PM Narendra Modi's appeal, many ministers and celebrities are participating in the cleanliness of temples in India, ahead of the Ayodhya Lord Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff receive an invite to Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony

It is worth mentioning that Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger Shroff have also been invited to attend the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony. The invitations were presented by RSS dignitaries and producer Mahaveer Jain earlier this month. The pictures of the meeting between Jackie, Tiger, and Ayesha Shroff had also surfaced on the internet, showcasing the family's joyous expressions as they graciously received the invites.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the film Mast Mein Rehna Ka alongside Neena Gupta. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023.

