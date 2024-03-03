Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Akshay Kumar's energy is unmatched as he sings Gur Naal Ishq Mitha

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities ignited with the scintillating performances of Bollywood's brightest stars. Among the standout moments of the evening was Akshay Kumar's electrifying singing performance. With his infectious energy and magnetic presence, he enthralled the crowd as he passionately sang Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. Akshay left everyone in awe as he showcased his trademark charm and dance moves.

Akshay Kumar performs energetically during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

During the extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on March 2, the atmosphere was charged with excitement as Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar took the stage in a resplendent ethnic attire. Grasping the mic, he unleashed his vibrant rendition of the Punjabi hit Gur Naal Ishq Mitha.

Akshay traversed among the seated guests, engaging them in his enthusiastic performance. Ranveer Singh enveloped Akshay in a warm embrace and even joined him briefly on the floor. The audience, stirred by the pulsating beats, erupted into thunderous applause and cheers.

As the performance reached its end, Akshay's irrepressible energy manifested in an impromptu dance. Witnessing the spectacle, groom-to-be Anant Ambani and his parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, rose from their seats, deeply moved by Akshay's enthralling performance. With heartfelt hugs and expressions of gratitude, they conveyed their admiration, marking the highlight of the unforgettable evening.

Watch Akshay’s performance here:

