Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya; Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda look splendid

In the opulent pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, where extravagance reigns supreme, Bollywood's crème de la crème and distinguished international personalities have converged, creating an atmosphere of unparalleled grandeur. The first day witnessed a vibrant cocktail soirée, heightened by Rihanna's mesmerizing performance.

As the second day dawned, anticipation soared as the stars adorned themselves in their most exquisite attire for the sangeet night. Let's take a closer look at what the celebrities donned for this glamorous affair.

Celebs dress to impress for the sangeet night

At the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant celebration, Bollywood's fashion scene was in full swing, with celebrities showcasing their style prowess. Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a mesmerizing magenta saree, exuding elegance as she posed with her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya and brother Arjun Kapoor, who both charmed in their ensembles. Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda added to the glamor quotient, with Suhana stunning in a powder blue saree and Navya radiant in gold outfit. Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar captivated all eyes in a dazzling red lehenga, epitomizing grace and allure.

Take a look:

The star-studded affair also saw the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla, and more, bringing their fashion A-game to the event. Their glamorous appearances added an extra dose of dazzle to the already vibrant celebration, setting the tone for a night to remember.