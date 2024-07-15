Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Sonu Nigam goes backstage with ‘badmash party’ ft. Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, and more

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations over the past weekend have been nothing short of lavish. The couple tied the knot on July 12, and their reception took place on July 14. The festivities were filled with performances by various popular Indian singers, like Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Mohit Chauhan, and more. Now, Sonu has offered a peek into their backstage fun at the reception.

Sonu Nigam drops BTS video with other singers from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception

Today, July 15, Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he was seen sitting backstage with other singers. Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi sat beside him, all dressed in their ethnic attire. Sonu and Shreya asked Mohit Chauhan, who was sitting in front of them, to say, ‘Hi.’ Hariharan and Udit Narayan were also featured in the clip.

They were seen enjoying AR Rahman performing on the stage, who was singing the song Dil Se Re. Sonu, Shreya, Neeti, and Jonita also sang the lines. Jonita jokingly said, “We sing pretty good. We should be singers for a living.”

Watch the full video here!

In the comments section of the post, Neeti Mohan wrote, "Best Backstage Hang and line up," while Jonita Gandhi said, "Honoured to be among this legendary bunch ufff! @arrahman & the Ambanis!!!" Shreya Ghoshal left fire emojis on the post.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding guests

Apart from the singers, who mesmerized with their performances, many Bollywood celebrities graced the three-day wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, making it a starry affair. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more.

International personalities like reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, actor-wrestler John Cena, and others were also in attendance. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the Shubh Aashirwad function to give his blessings to the newlyweds.

