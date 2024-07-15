Shah Rukh Khan hugs Gautam Gambhir at Anant-Radhika’s wedding after his head coach appointment; fans say, ‘Some bonds are forever’

Many heartwarming reunions took place between celebrities during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebration on July 12, 2024. One such reunion was between Shah Rukh Khan and former Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir, who met after the latter’s recent appointment as team India’s head coach. A video of them warmly greeting and hugging each other has gone viral on the internet, with fans getting emotional over their bond.

Fans gush over Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir’s reunion at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been shared by several users on X (formerly Twitter) that showcases Shah Rukh Khan greeting former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha. In the clip, SRK, dressed in a green sherwani, was seen hugging Gautam, who wore a black ethnic outfit. They also shared some smiles and a conversation during their long hug. SRK embraced Natasha and then gave another sweet hug to GG.

Have a look at the video!

Fans were touched by the video and got emotional as Gautam’s appointment as head coach meant his departure from SRK’s IPL team, KKR. One person said, "'Some bonds are forever' ... Truly (heart emoji). The way SRK is hugging Gambhir.. emotional right now, I will miss GG in KKR sooooo much! #AnantRadhikaWedding." Another user wrote, "Shahrukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir respect each other a lot."

A fan exclaimed, "SRK And Gauti The Duo of Champions KKR," while another stated, "Some bonds are forever Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan share a long hug at the #AmbaniWedding!"

A user gushed, saying, "The love. The respect. This bond!!!!" and one fan club mentioned, "The most adorable moment - King Khan, Gautam Gambhir and their Jaadu ki Jhappi is a forever thing."

More about Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Shah Rukh Khan graced the wedding festivities on Day 1 with his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple exuded royalty as they posed for the paparazzi. Inside videos of them dancing with other stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and more, had gone viral on the internet. He also met many other personalities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, John Cena, and more.

On the second day, SRK and Gauri were joined by their daughter Suhana Khan on the red carpet. Wrestler The Great Khali posted a picture with King Khan and Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s note of gratitude for Gautam Gambhir after KKR’s IPL 2024 win

KKR won the Indian Premier League 2024 in May, and Shah Rukh Khan posted a heartfelt message for his team. He said, “To my boys…. my team…. my champs…. ‘these blessed candles of the night’ …. My Stars…of KKR. I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together.”

Showering praise on Gautam Gambhir, captain Shreyas Iyer, and the coaching staff, SRK added, “Beyond the ability and guidance of @gautamgambhir55….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of abhisheknayar & leadership of @shreyasiyer96... the dedication of Tendo, @bharathi__arun @1crowey & @leamonnathan... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration. GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old.”

