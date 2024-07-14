PIC: Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s special moments with her daughter, Malti Marie, are always a treat to witness for her fans. The actress recently traveled to India with her husband, Nick Jonas, to be part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, it was a short visit where PC wasn’t accompanied by her daughter. Now, she has reunited with the little one and shared a heartwarming picture expressing how much she needed it.

Priyanka Chopra drops sweet picture with daughter Malti Marie as she reunites with her in Australia

Today, July 14, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she was seen embracing her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Dressed in a snug sweatshirt, PC held Malti in her arms and looked at her lovingly. The little munchkin, who had a toy in one hand, wore a cute smile on her face.

Priyanka tagged the location as Australia Gold Coast. In the caption, she wrote, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed,” along with a red heart emoji and folded hands emoji.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable moment between the mother-daughter duo. One person said, “Aww so precious,” while another wrote, “Omg she’s so cute!!”

Some users also resonated with Priyanka’s sentiments. A netizen stated, “Every working mom feels that,” while another exclaimed, “What else is life except this? Family is everything.”

Priyanka Chopra resumes The Bluff shoot after gracing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an appearance at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Priyanka dazzled in a yellow lehenga and blouse, while Nick looked dapper in a baby pink sherwani.

The actress set the stage ablaze when she grooved to popular Bollywood songs with other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Isha Ambani. She departed from Mumbai in the early hours of July 13.

Now, she has posted an Instagram story (seen above) revealing that she was on her way to the sets of her movie The Bluff in Australia.

