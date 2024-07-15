Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbai Police takes ‘extra precaution’ after suspicious ‘bomb’ post on social media

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in a grand celebration. The festivities took place at the luxurious Jio World Centre over the weekend, where many Indian and international high-profile personalities were in attendance. There had been an ideal amount of security to ensure that the events took place smoothly, but it has been learned that the police had increased the protective measures. They are currently investigating a suspicious post by an X user about a “bomb” at the wedding.

Mumbai Police attempts to identify user behind suspicious post about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Police were informed about the social media post by a netizen on Saturday, July 13. Reportedly, a user with the handle @FFSFIR wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

A police officer told the portal, “The message has been taken as a hoax, but the police team, which looks at social media posts, will definitely look into it.” There has been no FIR registered in the matter, but an investigation is ongoing regarding the user’s identity and the motive of the post.

As per police sources, ideal security arrangements had already been made at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue and in the surrounding area for the three-day celebrations. The police officer added that even though the post had been considered a “hoax,” they took “extra precautions” so as to prevent any kind of risk.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Vivaah was graced by the presence of celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, John Cena, and many more.

The wedding was followed by a Shubh Aashirwad function on July 13, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. The wedding reception concluded on July 14.

