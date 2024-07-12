Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun, Janhvi, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor dance with groom during Baaraat; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big day has arrived, with a multitude of Bollywood celebrities and personalities joining in the celebrations. The Baaraat has departed, and numerous videos and images are now circulating on social media, showing celebrities dancing with the groom.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor dance their hearts out at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Baaraat

In a viral video, actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor can be seen dancing with infectious energy to the songs of Hardy Sandhu at the Baaraat ceremony. Their energetic dance has captivated us, and we can't take our eyes off them.

In another clip, the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen dancing on the DJ stage to his song Tattad Tattad, and we are completely loving his energy.

Check it out here:

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor groove at Anant and Radhika's Baaraat

In another video from the Baaraat ceremony, actors Varun Dhawan, Ranveer, Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing to Kapoor's famous song My Name Is Lakhan, and they even recreated the original hook step.

Check out the video here:

Sanjay Dutt, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs shake a leg with groom Anant Ambani

In one video, actor Sanjay Dutt can be seen dancing with the groom, Anant himself, to the popular song Aaja Mahi. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, the groom's sister Isha Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have also joined in the celebrations and can be seen dancing and enjoying.

Check it out here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

After Shubh Lagan on July 12, 2024, The festivities will proceed with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

