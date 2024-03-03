Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan indulge in fun banter ahead of their dance

Pictures and videos of Bollywood celebrities dressed in their best attire for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar are all over the internet. On the second day of the three-day event, a sangeet ceremony was held where Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, along with several young Bollywood stars, performed on stage. Now, a fun banter between the three Khans has gone viral on the internet.

Fun banter between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan from day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration goes viral

On the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, the three iconic Bollywood stars, joined forces to deliver a memorable performance on Friday night. Right before their performance, the trio engaged in a fun banter on stage. In the video, Shah Rukh is seen inviting Salman on stage, and then Aamir joins them. Together, they indulge in a conversation about how they haven’t brought gifts for the soon-to-be married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Aamir Khan then reminds them of the Ambanis' instruction, "No gifts, only blessings." Later they indulge in a fun game of chits during which SRK and Aamir are seen explaining Salman how Nacho Nacho is the name of a song from RRR.

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

After a long time, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan united and pleasantly surprised the guests and fans. They took the stage and delivered lively and entertaining performances. In a video, they are seen dancing to the song "Naatu Naatu" from the movie RRR. Salman showcased his signature towel dance, Aamir performed the famous Apni Toh Paathshala step, and they also recreated the iconic SRK pose, delighting the thousands of guests.

TAKE A LOOK:

Bollywood celebs dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Jamnagar

Celebrities from Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gathered for the Ambanis' pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Rihanna kicked off the festivities with her electrifying performance on the first day. The second day featured Bollywood stars adding glitz to the sangeet night, with guests like anhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla and many more.

Indian sports stars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and Hardik Pandya were among the guests. Additionally, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg attended the event, and Ivanka Trump was seen participating in Garba and Dandiya.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan dance to Naatu Naatu song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala