Salman Khan needs no introduction, as he is one of the superstars of the Bollywood industry. The celebrated actor has given many blockbusters to Hindi cinema while also maintaining a sincere image in television. Khan has been hosting the biggest controversial show on television, Bigg Boss for quite some time, which serves as a platform for many television stars to revive their drowning career. Apart from his superstardom, the actor has often grabbed headlines in the past for his relationship rumors.

However, in a recent conversation with the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host Aditya Narayan, Mithun Chakraborty revealed his thoughts on Salman Khan and also joked about the superstar’s marriage plans.

Will Salman Khan ever get married?

In a recent conversation on the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show, Mithun Chakraborty spoke about the marriage plans of Salman Khan as he highlighted that the latter will never get married in his life, and the veteran actor even said that he can guarantee it.

Elaborating on the same, he stated, "Salman, he will never get married but sabko dose deta rehta hai (he fools them all)." Mithun was in fact joking saying that Salman isn't married yet so that he might receive undivided attention from the girls, making them think that someday the superstar will marry them.

Further, the veteran actor emphasized the same claim saying, “ But yeh bhai nahi karega, guarantee deta hoon nahi karega (I can guarantee you he won’t get married).” Adding to this, he asked who wouldn’t want to marry such a handsome man!

Who has troubled Mithun Chakraborty?

When Aditya Narayan asked the Disco Dancer actor among Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar who had troubled him the most, he spontaneously answered it was Salman Khan.

Shedding light on his bond with the Bigg Boss 17 host, he said that Salman shares a very warm bond with him, and the latter cannot keep calm even for a bit when he is with Chakraborty.

Recalling a fun incident from his shoot during Lucky-No Time For Love, the evergreen actor shared, “We were shooting in St. Petersburg, at around 2 am, I was sleeping, I had locked my room from inside, how he opened the door and got in, I still don’t know.” This woke Mithun up, and he saw the Kick actor standing in front of him and laughing, which made the former ask what kind of person he was.

About Salman Khan

Salman Khan is widely known for his popular show, Bigg Boss, which has recently seen its seventeenth season. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik has mentioned that Salman Khan will be attending his wedding.

Salman has also been the biggest support to Shehnaaz Gill, in uplifting her career. He has a good relationship with Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande as well.

