Anant Ambani requests Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera to lift superstar as Akon performs; WATCH adorable video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar has been the biggest topic of discussion in the past few days. From the biggest stars who became a part of the 3-day event as guests to stunning performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, and many others, everything about it has been talked about on social media. Yesterday, Senegalese-American singer, Akon made the whole Bollywood dance to his songs and today the videos are going viral on all social media platforms.

Shera lifts Salman Khan on Anant Ambani's request

A video that has been shared by Akon himself on his Instagram stories shows groom-to-be Anant Ambani trying to lift Salman Khan during his performance. A few seconds later, the superstar's bodyguard Shera comes on Anant's request and lifts him.

As Shera lifts Salman, he continues to dance, and Anant dances along with them which makes for an adorable moment. The video is now being shared heavily by fans.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Akon makes the whole Bollywood dance

Akon performed on his chartbuster Bollywood song Chammak Challo from the film Ra. One at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding. Punjabi singer Sukhbir also joined him. But what made the moment even more exciting was how big Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and more joined them on stage and danced alongside.

The way all of them grooved together became a moment that will be cherished for a long time.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan's performance

Earlier during Anant and Radhika's sangeet, the Khan trio, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together on stage. Salman-SRK-Aamir united on the stage and gave an internet-breaking performance on the Oscar Award-winning song, Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.

The videos that went viral showed them doing the Naatu Naatu hook step and recreating the iconic steps from their super-hit songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will be next seen in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Tiger Vs Pathaan, one of the most exciting upcoming YRF projects featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is also on the cards.

The superstar also plans to collaborate with Sooraj Barjatya for a special film. Amid all this, he is also expected to feature in Sohail Khan's ambitious project Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012.

