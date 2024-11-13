Ananya Panday flaunting her curves in latest bikini PICS has all our attention; BFF Suhana Khan’s comment is too relatable to miss

Ananya Panday is one of the finest actors in the industry, having proven her talent with films like CTRL, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and more. When she's not working, Panday makes sure to take a break and unwind. Recently, she shared some stunning photos from her getaway on Instagram, and we can't get enough of her curves and bikini looks. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, also left a comment, saying, "Wow, bikini bod!"

In the first photo, Ananya Panday is seen posing on the beach in a stunning floral green bikini, flaunting her toned figure. In the second image, she enjoys herself at a rooftop swimming pool, wearing a blue bikini. The third post offers a glimpse of the breathtaking view from the pool.

The caption read, "a sweet sweet getaway, thank you for the loveeeeeely hospitality, I’m gonna be back very soon".

Check out the post here:

In the next picture, Ananya is lying down, reading a book, and posing for a photo. Following that, she shares a shot of her delicious meal, which includes coffee, sweet rolls, avocado, eggs, and bread.

The following photo shows Ananya casually strolling and posing in a black, body-hugging dress. In the next set of images, she poses during a dinner outing, savoring a scrumptious meal. In another post, she poses by a waterfront in a grey body-hugging dress.

Advertisement

Next, The Dream Girl 2 actress gives a glimpse of a multi-story building while posing for a picture. The following post features a mouth-watering kulfi with nuts, and the next slide shows her sitting on a sofa, reading a book. The final slide ends with a delicious blue and white smoothie.

Panday's co-star Tara Sutaria took to comments sections and wrote, "The oysters, baked fish and langoustines at Milos there are unreal". BFF Suhana Khan praised and wrote, "woww bikini bod".

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in CTRL. Up next, she has an untitled project featuring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She is also set to star in a romantic film titled Chand Mera Dil alongside Khil star Lakshya. Additionally, she is currently busy shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae.

ALSO READ: Subhash Ghai CONFIRMS Aitraaz 2, says OMG 2 director Amit Rai has ‘hit script’; reveals if sequel will deal with workplace harassment issue